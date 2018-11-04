Woman due in court in connection with Foxrock death

A woman is due in court this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a man's ‘mutilated’ body in south Dublin.

The remains were discovered at a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11:30pm on Thursday night.

The victim was in his 20s and is believed to have been originally from Africa.

He has been named by locals as Limbani Mzoma.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on his body yesterday, however, gardaí are not releasing the results for operational reasons

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested on Friday.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 9:30 this morning.