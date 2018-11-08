WATCH: White House bans CNN reporter Jim Acosta for questioning Donald Trump

It has since claimed the reporter 'placed his hands' on the intern trying to take the microphone away

News
WATCH: White House bans CNN reporter Jim Acosta for questioning Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump watches as a White House aide takes away a microphone from CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House | Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

A reporter with the US news network CNN has been banned from the White House, following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was asked to hand over his press pass to the Secret Service on Wednesday.

During a press conference earlier, Mr Acosta tried to ask Mr Trump about a campaign advert that showed migrants climbing over walls.

This ad was banned by several networks - including CNN, Facebook and Fox.

Mr Trump said: "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN - and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

An intern then came over to Mr Acosta and attempted to take the microphone out of his hand.

Mr Acosta then asked: "Mr President I have one other question if I may ask on the Russia investigation: are you concerned that you may have indictments coming down?".

Mr Trump responded: "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation cause it's a hoax. That's enough - put down the mic.

"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them; you are a rude, terrible person - you shouldn't be working for CNN.

"You're a very rude person, the way you treat (White House Press Secretary) Sarah Huckabee is horrible - and the way you treat other people are horrible".

In immediate defence of his colleague, NBC's White House correspondent Peter Alexander told Mr Trump: ""I think that's unfair. In Jim's defence, I've travelled with him and watched him, he's a diligent reporter who busts his butt like the rest of us."

To this, Mr Trump replied: "Well I'm not a big fan of yours, either".

The White House has since claimed that Mr Acosta 'placed his hands' on the intern who was trying to take the microphone away.

In a tweet, Sarah Sanders claimed: "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.

"This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter's colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question."

To this, CNN said Ms Sanders lied.

In a statement, the network said: "She provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened.

"This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better.

"Jim Acosta has our full support".

Mr Acosta also tweeted a video of his press pass being taken away by the US Secret Service, during which he says: "Obviously no hard feelings to the officer, but I am now giving my hard pass to the Secret Service".

The White House Correspondents' Association has also heavily criticised the move, urging the White House to "immediately reverse this weak and misguided action".

Mr Acosta joined CNN in March 2007 from CBS News.


4 Related articles
"He lost his mind" - Trump slams former senior aide Steve Bannon

"He lost his mind" - Trump slams former senior aide Steve Bannon

White House takes heat for "under-reported" terror claims

White House takes heat for "under-reported" terror claims

UN experts say Trump's attacks on media increase risk of violence against journalists

UN experts say Trump's attacks on media increase risk of violence against journalists

Strong reactions after comedian delivers scathing 'roast' of White House press secretary

Strong reactions after comedian delivers scathing 'roast' of White House press secretary