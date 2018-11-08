WATCH: White House bans CNN reporter Jim Acosta for questioning Donald Trump

A reporter with the US news network CNN has been banned from the White House, following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was asked to hand over his press pass to the Secret Service on Wednesday.

During a press conference earlier, Mr Acosta tried to ask Mr Trump about a campaign advert that showed migrants climbing over walls.

This ad was banned by several networks - including CNN, Facebook and Fox.

Mr Trump said: "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN - and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

An intern then came over to Mr Acosta and attempted to take the microphone out of his hand.

Mr Acosta then asked: "Mr President I have one other question if I may ask on the Russia investigation: are you concerned that you may have indictments coming down?".

Mr Trump responded: "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation cause it's a hoax. That's enough - put down the mic.

"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them; you are a rude, terrible person - you shouldn't be working for CNN.

"You're a very rude person, the way you treat (White House Press Secretary) Sarah Huckabee is horrible - and the way you treat other people are horrible".

In immediate defence of his colleague, NBC's White House correspondent Peter Alexander told Mr Trump: ""I think that's unfair. In Jim's defence, I've travelled with him and watched him, he's a diligent reporter who busts his butt like the rest of us."

To this, Mr Trump replied: "Well I'm not a big fan of yours, either".

In contentious exchange on migrant caravan, Russian investigation, Pres. Trump tells CNN's Jim Acosta, "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN...Put down the mic."



Acosta's colleague defended him: "He's a diligent reporter." https://t.co/ajFSGMi4Xe pic.twitter.com/sL55DaSXIH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 7, 2018

The White House has since claimed that Mr Acosta 'placed his hands' on the intern who was trying to take the microphone away.

In a tweet, Sarah Sanders claimed: "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.

"This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter's colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question."

This is a lie. https://t.co/FastFfWych — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

To this, CNN said Ms Sanders lied.

In a statement, the network said: "She provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened.

"This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better.

"Jim Acosta has our full support".

I was seated next to ?@Acosta? at today's press conference and did not witness him "placing his hands" on the young intern, as the White House alleges. He held on to the microphone as she reached for it. The ?@Reuters? pictures below depict what happened accurately. pic.twitter.com/nO68Hf4eQM — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 8, 2018

Mr Acosta also tweeted a video of his press pass being taken away by the US Secret Service, during which he says: "Obviously no hard feelings to the officer, but I am now giving my hard pass to the Secret Service".

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don't blame him. I know he's just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The White House Correspondents' Association has also heavily criticised the move, urging the White House to "immediately reverse this weak and misguided action".

WHCA statement on White House decision on credentials. pic.twitter.com/bukK7CGu2G — WHCA (@whca) November 8, 2018

Mr Acosta joined CNN in March 2007 from CBS News.

