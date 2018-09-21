PICTURES: What Dublin's new bus network could look like

Plans for a major redevelopment of Dublin's bus network have been given a visual overhaul.

The Dublin Area Bus Network Redesign public consultation is currently underway.

People can give their views on the BusConnects plan until September 28th.

Under the proposals, the level of bus service will increase by 27% - this includes services on 11 brand-new orbital routes that will operate on a 15-minute frequency or better, in the north, south and west.

The Dublin Area Bus Network Redesign Public Consultation report proposes a number of changes to the network - including services to be arranged along seven cross-city super-frequent 'spines', an increase in the numbers of orbital services and an increase in the number of all-day high-frequency services.

Spines would be designated by the letters A to G, which separate into branches further out from the city.

A visualisation of the proposed BusConnects route from Terenure to Whitehall | Image: Kevin Carter

Each bus on a spine service would be designated by a letter followed by a digit, for example A1, where the letter indicates the spine, and the digit indicates the specific branch.

Graphic designer Kevin Carter has added visual elements on to he proposals.

On the plan, he says:"I want people to fully understand the plans so they they can give feedback where the plan falls short.

"I encourage everyone to give their feedback - I've already given feedback about my local bus the 123."

A visualisation of the proposed BusConnects route from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre to UCD | Image: Kevin Carter

The plan also proposes moving to a two-fare system - as well as a new route numbering system.

Fares will be simplified in a way to make interchange between bus, DART and Luas seamless.

The report says the number of people living within 400m of a bus service that operates every 15 minutes, or better, will increase by 31% from 765,000 to almost 1,000,000.