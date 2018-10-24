WATCH: Welsh MP asks question over Irish Language Act as Gaeilge at Westminster

A Welsh MP has made history - by asking a question in Irish at Westminster.

Liz Saville Roberts was seeking clarity in relation to Northern Ireland's Irish Language Act.

She said: "Is cearta daonna iad cearta teanga agus tá cothrom na féinne tuilte ag lucht labhartha na Gaeilge.

"Under the St Andrews Agreement of 2006, the British government pledged to introduce an Irish Language Act based on the experiences of Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

"Will the minister uphold this commitment by introducing an Irish Language Act if power-sharing institutions are not restored within six months?"

She concluded her remarks with "Go raibh maith agat".

The Irish translates as: "Language rights are human rights, and the Irish speaking community are entitled to equality".

I understand this is the first time the Irish language has been spoken in the @HouseofCommons chamber.#NorthernIrelandBill pic.twitter.com/dlcEnaCR8Q — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP (@LSRPlaid) October 24, 2018

Efforts to introduce language legislation have been met with opposition from the DUP.

Ms Saville Roberts told ITV News: "I was very proud to be able to do it and proud to be able to make some use of the Irish that I learnt a while ago.

"But think it would have been preferable if there had been somebody from one of the communities in Northern Ireland, for whom this was significant, who may have presented it in a better way, rather than someone from Plaid Cymru getting up to do it."

The Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said the introduction of the language bill was a devolved matter after the restoration of power sharing in 2008.