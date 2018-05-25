Weinstein expected to surrender to New York police

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York police later today.

The disgraced Hollywood producer has faced a string of allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women.

More than 70 women have made claims against the disgraced producer – however he has always denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The New York charges come after months of investigation.

The official charges were first reported in the New York Daily News. Weinstein will reportedly be charged over an allegation by at least one accuser.

Former aspiring actress Lucia Evans claims he forced her to give him oral sex in 2004.

The exact charges against him as yet remain unclear.

Weinstein is also the subject of police investigations in London and LA.