Warning over flight disruption due to French air traffic control strike

Aer Lingus and Ryanair aircraft at Dublin Airport in 2014 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are warning that services may be cancelled or disrupted across the weekend.

This is due to a French air traffic controller strike on Saturday, Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

Ryanair says it cancelled some 10 departures on Friday morning.

The carrier says it 'sincerely regrets' the delays, which it adds are "unjustified".

In a statement, Ryanair says it has been forced to cancel a number of flights over the weekend.

All affected customers will be contacted by e-mail and text message and advised of their options.

Aer Lingus says passengers planning to travel this weekend are advised to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

It says passengers can opt to be accommodated on the next available flight, re-book their flight free of charge, or cancel and apply for a refund.

Passengers can also get more information at the Aer Lingus call centre on 00-353-1-8868-989.

Dublin Airport has also advised people to check before coming for their flight.



