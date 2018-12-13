Virgin Galactic launches its first spaceflight

A spacecraft launched by Virgin Galactic has successfully flown into to suborbital space and back to Earth.

SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, took off from Mojave Airport in California on Thursday afternoon.

The craft achieved altitude of 271,268 ft after reaching a speed of Mach 2.9.

It then began its successful descent back to Earth.

The company said: "Not only is this the first human spaceflight to be launched from American soil since the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011, but the very first time that a crewed vehicle built for commercial, passenger service, has reached space."

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced it will present pilots Mark 'Forger' Stucky and Frederick 'CJ' Sturckow with FAA Commercial Astronaut Wings early next year.

The feat has also been recognised by the NASA Flight Opportunities Program.

Congrats to @VirginGalactic on SpaceShipTwo successfully flying to suborbital space with our four @NASA_Technology payloads onboard. With a good rocket motor burn, the mission went beyond the 50-mile altitude target. Learn more about our tech onboard: https://t.co/CnVFu1eSQz https://t.co/D1AhE1Uzxm — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2018

The spaceflight was witnessed by a large crowd of staff and their families, as well as special guests and media, saw a 60 second planned rocket motor burn which propelled VSS Unity to almost three times the speed of sound and to an apogee of 51.4 miles.

SpaceShipTwo looking back on Spaceship Earth ?? pic.twitter.com/ynr31mKzzf — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) December 13, 2018

As VSS Unity coasted upwards through the black sky and into space, Virgin Galactic Mission Control confirmed the news and announced: "Unity, Welcome to Space".

SpaceShipTwo, welcome to space. — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) December 13, 2018

After a supersonic re-entry into the atmosphere, the spaceship was guided down to a smooth runway landing.

Commenting on the flight, Virgin founder Richard Branson said: "Many of you will know how important the dream of space travel is to me personally.

"Ever since I watched the moon landings as a child I have looked up to the skies with wonder.

"We started Virgin nearly 50 years ago dreaming big and loving a challenge.

"Today, as I stood among a truly remarkable group of people with our eyes on the stars, we saw our biggest dream and our toughest challenge to date fulfilled.

"It was an indescribable feeling: joy, relief, exhilaration and anticipation for what is yet to come."

"Today, we have shown that Virgin Galactic really can open space to change the world for good.

"We will now push on with the remaining portion of our flight test program, which will see the rocket motor burn for longer and VSS Unity fly still faster and higher towards giving thousands of private astronauts an experience which provides a new, planetary perspective to our relationship with the Earth and the cosmos."

File photo shows VSS Unity taking to the skies | Image: Virgin Galactic

George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company, added: "What we witnessed today is more compelling evidence that commercial space is set to become one of the 21st century’s defining industries.

"Reusable vehicles built and operated by private companies are about to transform our business and personal lives in ways which are as yet hard to imagine.

"New enterprises are being created which will become hugely valuable, while enabling humanity to better manage some of its greatest future challenges.

"Today was a remarkable achievement brought about by the skill, dedication and support of our shareholders, staff, customers, partners and many other stakeholders. We extend our congratulations and thanks to each and every one of them."