WATCH: Vicky Phelan awarded Honorary Fellowship by Waterford Institute of Technology

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has awarded an Honorary Fellowship to Vicky Phelan.

This award is the highest the Institute can give to individuals who have demonstrated distinction in a field of human endeavor.

Ms Phelan has been a staff member at the institute since 2006, holding the position of head of the Literacy Development Centre.

She is also a WIT graduate - having completed a Masters in the Management of Education in 2011.

Ms Phelan's case brought the Cervical Check scandal to national attention.

Opening the ceremony Jim Moore, chair of the Governing Body, said: "As educators our institute acknowledges graduates, encouraging them to participate fully and actively in society as we can all benefit from responsible, creative and ethical participation.

"As a role model Vicky Phelan demonstrates those attributes".

The assembled audience listens as Vicky Phelan speaks at WIT | Image: YouTube/Ed Servs

WIT President Professor Willie Donnelly added: "Through her actions in challenging the national health service Vicky has made a transformational contribution to women's health in Ireland.

"Her courage, her desire for the truth and her determination represent values that are fundamental to society and reflect the core values of WIT."

Vicky Phelan accepts her Honorary Fellowship | Image: YouTube/Ed Servs

Accepting the accolade, Ms Phelan said: "To be awarded an Honorary Fellowship, the highest honour that WIT can bestow on me, is something of a dream come true for me.

"I am a true lifelong learner. I pursued a career in education because of my love of learning and a passionate belief in the power of education to change lives.

"I am honoured to accept this award and wish to accept this award on behalf of the women of Ireland for whom I have been campaigning and who inspire me to continue in my campaign for improvements in women's healthcare."