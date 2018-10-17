Brexit transition period could be extended by a year - Barnier

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is open to a possible one-year extension to the Brexit transition.

It is hoped doing so would allay concerns over the backstop for the Irish border and allow Brexit talks to progress.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Brussels for the start of three days of meetings with fellow European leaders, including key talks on Brexit.

Twenty-seven heads of state and government from across the EU will meet on Wednesday evening - including British Prime Minister Theresa May - to review the Brexit negotiations and assess the next steps.

However there is little expectation of unlocking the further progress on Brexit that had been hoped for this month.

The deal to stop a hard border with Northern Ireland if the two sides cannot reach a trade deal is the main sticking point.

European Council President Donald Tusk touches his eyebrow after delivering a statement during a joint news conference in Brussels on October 16th, 2018 | Image: Francisco Seco/AP/Press Association Images

Mrs May will address the EU27 just ahead of their pre-summit dinner, with UK officials playing down the prospect for any new proposals or breakthroughs.

"The PM set out her position on Monday, Donald Tusk has set out his views and the PM looks forward to face to face discussion," was Downing Street's response to the request from the EU Council President Donald Tusk for "concrete proposals" following the unravelling of a technical deal on Sunday over the issue of the Irish backstop.

Extending the transition period for the UK by an extra year may ease some fears on the British side.

It would mean more time to negotiate a successful trade deal that would avoid a hard border, and making sure there is no need for the backstop to be used at all.

However some in the UK will see it as being tied to the EU for another year, and it raises a number of questions: like would they then have to pay more into the EU budget, or in their divorce settlement.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Barnier is open to a possible one-year extension, should Mrs May accept a "two-tier" backstop.

British Prime Minister Theresa May talks in London | Image: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

With the impasse continuing, diplomats are beginning to expect that a deal might not be complete until December or January - making it very tight to ratify any agreement in domestic parliaments across the EU.

There is also the chance that the EU27 will decide to hold a summit in November to ratchet up preparations for no deal.

The Netherlands and France have already drafted emergency laws to deal with the border, customs and immigration consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar is joining Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee, who attended meetings earlier this week in Luxembourg alongside the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

While on Thursday, EU leaders will focus on migration, internal security and external relations.

This will be followed by a Euro Summit on economic and financial issues.

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe in Brussels/IRN