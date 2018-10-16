Coveney and Barnier to meet in Luxembourg as Brexit deadlock continues

The Tánaiste will meet with the EUs chief Brexit negotiator today to discuss the state of play in Brexit talks.

Negotiations have stalled ahead of tomorrow's crucial EU Council meeting – with agreement on the Irish border seemingly as distant as ever.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach warned there may not be a deal this week – and said negotiations may run into December.

In London, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to update her Cabinet on the talks, after insisting yesterday that the two sides are “not far apart” on the border.

Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders in London, 11-10-2018. Image: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Mrs May is ready to agree a solution that would see the UK remaining in the EU Customs Union for a limited time after it exits the bloc.

However, the EU has said all along that the backstop cannot be time-limited and must remain in place “unless and until” a different arrangement preventing the need for a border is agreed.

Europe is calling for a Northern Ireland only backstop to come in to force if a new trade deal can’t be agreed in time, however that plan could threaten Mrs May’s tenuous grip on power.

Her minority Government is being supported by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) under a confidence and supply arrangement.

The DUP has threatened to pull the plug on the UK Government if Mrs May agrees any deal that sees new checks between the North and Britain.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at College Green in Westminster, 15-10-2018. Image: John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald met with Mrs May in London yesterday and warned her that the DUP does not “represent the majority of people in the North.”

Warning that the impact of Mrs May’s decision in the coming months will “shape politics for generations,” she called on the UK Prime Minister to stand behind her commitment to a backstop solution that protects “the unique circumstances of the North of Ireland.”

“It is time for the British Prime Minister to place the long-term interest of Ireland and Britain above a short-term deal with the DUP,” she said.

She noted that there can be no time-limit on the backstop.

“Brexit is not a fleeting moment,” she said. “Brexit is for keeps; the consequences of Brexit will be enduring.”

“The protections afforded to Ireland have to also endure.”

Mrs May will address the remaining EU27 leaders at the outset of the EU Summit tomorrow.

Yesterday, the European Commission President Donald Tusk warned that a ‘no-deal’ Brexit is now “more likely than ever before” – but called on member states to “remain hopeful and determined, as there is good will to continue these talks on both sides.”