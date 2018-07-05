US retailer pulls clothing line calling for Donald Trump's impeachment

Walmart was selling clothes with the words 'Impeach 45' on them

A major US retailer has pulled a clothing line which called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Walmart was selling baby clothes with the words 'Impeach 45' on them, made to look like a football jersey.

Mr Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

On Tuesday, the chairman of a group called 'Students For Trump' tackled Walmart on the issue on Twitter.

Ryan Fournier asked: "Why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????

"What kind of message are you trying to send?".

In a reply about three hours later, Walmart said: "These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart.

"We're removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies."

However several other retail giants - including Amazon and eBay - are continuing to sell the merchandise in various sizes.

This is the not the first clothing faux pas for Walmart.

In November last year, it removed a t-shirt from sale which featured the words 'Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED'.

The t-shirt was for sale on Walmart's website by a third-party seller, Teespring.com.

Teespring.com also offered a coffee mug featuring the same slogan.

While Walmart also made headlines in September 2016, when a shop in Florida made a display of Coca-Cola that was shaped like the World Trade Centre.

The store had stacked boxes of Coke cans under a banner which read "We Will Never Forget", referring to the terror attacks of September 11th 2001.

There were boxes in red, white and blue - presumably the colours of the US flag - surrounding two stacks of black boxes.



