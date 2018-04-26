US President Donald Trump to visit Britain on Friday July 13th

The White House and Downing Street have confirmed US President Donald Trump will visit the UK on Friday July 13th.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has told reporters that the date has been set, which will mark his first visit to Britain since his 2016 election win.

In a statement, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said: "The President of the United States will visit the UK on July 13th. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit.

"Further details will be set out in due course."

The trip is only being billed as a "working visit" rather than an official state one, which would have seen Mr Trump meet Queen Elizabeth II.

He is not expected to meet her or any other members of the royal family when he arrives, with a precise location yet to be revealed.

Responding to the confirmation, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was "Fantastic news":

FANTASTIC news that President @realdonaldtrump will at last come to Britain on 13 July. Looking forward to seeing our closest ally and friend on the GREATest visit ever. 👌🇬🇧🇺🇸 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 26, 2018

File photo shows British Prime Minister Theresa May meeting US President Donald Trump | Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Mr Trump has been urged to stay away from London because there is a risk of "major protests, crime and disorder".

In a letter, six conservative groups who support the US president have urged him to visit his "ancestral home" of Scotland instead.

Mr Trump was due to open the new US embassy in London in February, but cancelled after saying the building was too expensive - and tweeted that he was not a "big fan" of the decision to move its location.

However, it is thought he scrapped the visit over fears of mass protests in the British capital, something that is also believed to have played a part in the postponement of an earlier state visit.

His trip will come some 15 months after Mrs May visited the White House in January 2017 - the first world leader to do so following his inauguration.