UN urges restraint after post-election clashes in Zimbabwe leave three dead

The UN has urged both the public and political leaders in Zimbabwe to 'exercise restraint' after three people were killed in clashes between protesters and the army following Monday's general election.

Soldiers have been using guns and tear gas against demonstrators in the capital Harare.

It comes only days after the first election in the country since Robert Mugabe was ousted last year after more than three decades in power.

Supporters of the opposition MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) have been demonstrating after results showed the ruling Zanu-PF party securing a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary election.

The country's Electoral Commission has said it will announce the presidential election results later today, with the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa already claiming to have won the 'popular vote'.

THANK YOU ZIMBABWE ...I’m humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election!We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 1, 2018

Demonstrators have accused the ruling party of attempting to rig the vote.

Election observers have urged the release of the final results as soon as possible.

EU monitors said the election was 'competitive', but added: "The misuse of state resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behaviour by traditional leaders and overt bias in state media, all in favour of the ruling party, meant that a truly level playing field was not achieved."

Clashes

In the wake of the violence in Harare, a UN spokesperson said: "We are concerned about reports that there have been incidents of violence in some parts of Zimbabwe.

"We call on the political leaders and the population as a whole to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence while awaiting resolution of the disputes and announcement of the election results."

In Zimbabwe, MDC spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said there was "no justification whatsoever for the brutality we experienced today".

He added: "The idea that protesters are violent is a false narrative that cannot be justified."

Amid the clashes in the capital, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said "now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace".