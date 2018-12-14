UK craft brewery taking corn flakes out of your bowl and into your beer

Your next beer could be brewed from the Kellogg's Corn Flakes deemed unworthy for your bowl.

Food & Wine reports that Seven Bro7hers Brewery in the UK has teamed up with British cereal giant to make use of the flakes that fail to pass quality control.

Throw Away IPA is brewed from flakes that would previously have been disposed of by the nearby Manchester Kellogg's factory, because they are too big, too small, or just too ugly for sale.

The company aims to release three beers brewed from the cereal - including a "hoppy IPA" due to go on sale in Manchester this month.

Very strange in a good way! Definitely corny taste, slightly metallic initially until your tastebuds catch up & you get the Kellogg’s crunch!@KelloggsUK & @SEVENBRO7HERS collab, delivered by Dan “the Man” @Beerstorkuk - impeccable service as always, pal. pic.twitter.com/QSUexuWuBo — Craft Ales of Manchester (@craftalemanc) December 10, 2018

Kellogg's said the project is a good way to tackle food waste - noting that it aims to eliminate food waste in the manufacturing process.

It said it has reduced food waste by 12.5% this year.