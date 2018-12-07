UK Government ministers to travel the country drumming up support for Brexit deal

The UK Prime Minister is sending 30 of her ministers around the country today in a bid to drum up support for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The UK Parliament will be asked to vote on the deal next Tuesday.

The British chancellor, health secretary and Brexit secretary are among those being dispatched to outline the benefits of the agreement to local employers and businesses.

It’s believed the move will also put pressure on local representatives to come onside and back the deal.

Mrs May has insisted that the “honours the vote of the British people.”

"I've been speaking to factory workers in Scotland, farmers in Wales and people right across the country, answering their questions about the deal and our future,” she said.

"Overwhelmingly, the message I've heard is that people want us to get on with it.

"And that's why it's important that ministers are out speaking with communities across the UK today about how the deal works for them."

Crunch vote

Around 90 of Mrs May’s Tory colleagues are expected to rebel against the deal in Tuesday’s vote.

Mrs May has refused to delay the Parliamentary showdown – despite warnings from her colleague the vote may be unwinnable.

Both Mrs May and European Council President Donald Tusk have warned that rejection of the deal will lead to "no deal or no Brexit at all."

Backstop

With the prospect of defeat looming, there is speculation in the UK that Theresa May could offer MPs a greater say over when the Irish border backstop comes into force.

The alternative plan would give MPs the chance to vote to extend the transition period at the end of 2022 instead of triggering the backstop.

The EU has already made clear that such a move would not be acceptable.

The agreement currently offers the prospect of one two-year extension – which would have to be agreed upon by both the EU and the UK.

The crucial vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement will be held on December 11th.