UCD professor appointed president of Ireland's first technological university

A professor from University College Dublin (UCD) has been appointed as the first president of Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

The TU Dublin is a merger of Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), IT Tallaght and IT Blanchardstown.

Professor David FitzPatrick's term in office will begin in the new year when TU Dublin is formally established on January 1st, 2019.

Currently the principal at the UCD College of Engineering and Architecture, Prof FitzPatrick is also Provost of the Beijing-Dublin International College (BDIC) - a joint venture between UCD and Beijing University of Technology.

On the appointment, UCD President Professor Andrew Deeks said: "David's appointment to this role highlights the role UCD is playing in providing leadership to the Irish higher education sector.

"I would like to personally thank David for his dedication and contribution to the University over the last 20 years and his support as a member of UMT, and to wish him all the best for what will be an exciting and challenging role."

The DIT campus in Grangegorman will form part of TU Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor said Professor FitzPatrick's experience at UCD "made him the perfect candidate to drive TU Dublin's mission for technological excellence, research, knowledge transfer and regional development."

Education Minister Joe McHugh added: "Professor FitzPatrick brings a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience to the new TU Dublin.

"With a background in engineering and leadership I am sure that he will drive the Government's ambitious approach to third level education and set the benchmark for other technological universities to follow."

The State's first technological university will be among the largest higher education institutes in Ireland, with almost 28,000 students and more than 3,000 staff.

The new university will be developed on three campuses at Grangegorman, Blanchardstown and Tallaght.

UCD says Prof Michael Bruen will take up the position of interim college principal at the UCD College of Engineering and Architecture.

While Dr Ailish O'Halloran will assume the position as interim Provost at the college.

Both positions will also be advertised in due course.