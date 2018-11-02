Two people arrested on suspicion of keeping man as slave in garden shed

The man has claimed he was sleeping on a plastic sun lounger and given out of date food

The concrete shed near Southampton in Britain where a Polish man claims he has lived for four years | Image: UK's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority

Two people have been arrested in Britain amid claims they kept a Polish man as a modern slave in a concrete shed for four years.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman and 54-year-old man on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Chilworth, near Southampton, on the morning of October 30th.

Britain's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) took action after a frail Polish man told staff at a walk-in-centre that he had been forced to work in exchange for food.

He told GLAA he had been sleeping on a plastic sun lounger in the shed at the bottom of the garden, and was given out of date food to eat.

Inside a garden shed, where a Polish man claims he has lived for four years | Image: UK's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority

He also said he had no flushing toilet and that his kitchen was a fridge and barbecue.

Both suspects in the case have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers also searched a property and seized evidence.

The operation, which was supported by Hampshire Police, was the second case of a potential victim living in a shed for a significant period of time.

Two people have been arrested | Image: UK's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority

Earlier this month, officers arrested a 79-year-old British man on suspicion of modern slavery after finding a potential victim who is believed to have lived in a six foot shed in Cumbria for the last 40 years.

GLAA senior investigating officer Tony Byrne said: "First and foremost, we are pleased that the man is now receiving the help and support he so desperately needs.

"In the 21st century, no-one should be forced to live in such degrading and disgusting conditions.

"Following the two arrests we made, our investigation is ongoing as we examine and assess the evidence we collected from the property."


