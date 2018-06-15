Two men seriously injured in Clare house fire

Two men have been seriously injured in a house fire in Co Clare.

The two men, aged in their 80s and 40s, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital from a house at Meelick situated near the Limerick border.

They were taken in separate helicopters by the Air Corps Rescue Helicopter 112 and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115.

According to sources, the older man sustained extensive burn injuries to his body after coming into contact with a fire at the house.

It is believed the younger man sustained burn injuries while trying to help the older man.

Munster Fire Control received a 999 call of a report of a fire at Meelick at 5.44pm.

Four units of the Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the scene, along with gardaí and paramedics from Limerick city.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

Reporting by David Raleigh