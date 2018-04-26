Two men charged in connection with attack on Irish man in Liverpool

Sean Cox (53) remains in a critical condition in hospital

Picture by: Barrington Coombs/EMPICS Sport

Two Italian men have been charged in connection with an attack on an Irish man in Liverpool earlier this week.

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne in Co Meath was seriously injured when he was attacked outside a pub near Anfield stadium.

It happened shortly before kick-off in the Liverpool v Roma Champion's League semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Mr Cox remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police today confirmed two men have been charged following the incident.

20-year-old Filippo Lombardi has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm. 

29-year-old Daniele Sciusco has been charged with violent disorder. 

Both men are due to appear in court this morning.


