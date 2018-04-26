Two men charged in connection with attack on Irish man in Liverpool

Two Italian men have been charged in connection with an attack on an Irish man in Liverpool earlier this week.

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne in Co Meath was seriously injured when he was attacked outside a pub near Anfield stadium.

It happened shortly before kick-off in the Liverpool v Roma Champion's League semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Mr Cox remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police today confirmed two men have been charged following the incident.

20-year-old Filippo Lombardi has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

29-year-old Daniele Sciusco has been charged with violent disorder.

Both men are due to appear in court this morning.