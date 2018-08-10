Two men arrested in connection with alleged ATM skimming

Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the alleged use of an ATM skimming device.

Gardaí say the device was used in Kildare town yesterday.

The suspects - both aged in their 30s - were arrested in Blanchardstown this morning.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests, according to police.

Eight bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath are believed to have been targeted by skimmers.

Officers have been 'working closely' with an Irish financial institution in a bid to identify those responsible.

According to gardaí, the people behind the skimming are thought to be part of an Eastern European criminal organisation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau observed: "Gardaí are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud.

"I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs.”

Today's arrests have been described as a 'significant development'.

The two arrested men are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations for questioning.