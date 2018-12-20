Two fishing vessels detained in the Irish Sea

They were stopped during an overnight boarding operation



File photo of the LÉ Eithne | Image: Flickr/Defence Forces

Two Irish-registered fishing vessels have been detained by the LÉ Eithne in the Irish Sea.

They were stopped during an overnight boarding operation.

It is in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

the operation was coordinated by the national Fisheries Monitoring Centre (FMC) at Haulbowline Naval Base.

Staff flagged the vessels on Wednesday following routine analysis of their activities, in consultation with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority (SFPA).

The vessels are currently being escorted to Howth, and will then be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This brings the number of vessels detained by the Naval Service so far in 2018 to seven.

The Defence Forces conducts at-sea fishery inspections in line with a service level agreement between the Department of Defence and the SFPA.


