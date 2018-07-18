Two brothers jailed for life over "savage, brutal and ferocious" murder

Two brothers have been jailed for life for what was described in court as a "savage, brutal and ferocious" murder in Dublin.

Dean and Jason Bradley chased Neil Reilly after he fired shots at their home at Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown, while they were inside, on January 18th last year.

In his opening address, the prosecuting barrister said Paul Bradley and his three sons Dean, Jason and Ryan gave chase in two vehicles.

Mr Reilly was then subjected to what was described as a “savage, brutal and ferocious attack” that involved him being run over a number of times by Dean.

He was also attacked by Jason with some sort of chopping like implement.

Both were found guilty of murder earlier this month - their father was acquitted and their younger brother Ryan will be sentenced at the end of the month for impeding the Garda investigation.

In Victim Impact Statement, Mr Reilly’s mother said she just froze when she heard her grandson screaming “Neil is dead – the Bradleys killed Neil.”

She said it made no sense and she was unable to take it in.

She said the price for taking a life is a life sentence and she felt justice had been done today.