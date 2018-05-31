Two appear in court over possession of shotgun

A man and a woman have appeared in court in the past few minutes charged with the possession of a shot gun in West Dublin.

It follows an intelligence led operation earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Gardaí from a number of specialised units were carrying out an intelligence led operation targeting an organised crime group from the south and west of Dublin when they observed a shotgun being handed over between two vehicles in the Finglas area.

The vehicles were stopped and a man and a woman were arrested and drugs were found in a follow up operation.

This afternoon, 53-year-old Catherine Byrne of Cloverhill Road in Ballyfermot appeared before the Dublin District Court charged with the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic shotgun at Kennelsfort Road in Palmerstown and the possession of cocaine for sale or supply

She did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Her co-accused 31-year-old Robert Yeates of St Donagh’s Road in Donaghmede was charged with the unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Mr Yeates was granted bail on strict conditions- but he is being allowed go on a holiday to Spain.

Both are due back in court at later dates.