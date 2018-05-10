Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet for their historic summit on 12th June in Singapore.

The US President confirmed the arrangements for the "highly anticipated meeting" with the North Korean leader in a tweet this afternoon.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Earlier this week, President Trump ruled out meeting Mr Kim at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) which separates North and South Korea.

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in met with his North Korean counterpart at the Peace House building, in the demilitarised village of Panmunjom, at the end of April.

President Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday: "People never thought you were going to have a situation where were having serious and positive communications with North Korea - and we are."

"What happens? Who knows," he said. "We have a chance at something very great for the world."

President Trump welcomed home the three American prisoners released by Pyongyang in the early hours of this morning - and said it was a "great honour" to greet them at Andrews airbase near Washington.

The President said relations with the secretive state were "starting off on a new footing" and said Mr Kim had done a "wonderful thing" letting the men go.

Until recently, Mr Kim and Mr Trump had been trading personal insults and threats, heightening tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.

IRN