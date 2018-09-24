Trump set for showdown with US Deputy Attorney General

Speculation is growing in the US that President Donald Trump will fire the official overseeing the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is set to meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday amid speculation he could resign or be sacked.

In a statement this evening White House Press Secretary said President Trump held an extended conversation with Mr Rosenstein this evening “to discuss the recent news stories.”

Noting the President Trump is currently attending the UN General Assembly and “has a full schedule with leaders from around the world” she said they will meet in person on Thursday.

It comes after Mr Rosenstein was reported to have suggested the idea of secretly recording President Trump in 2017 – shortly after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

He also reportedly floated the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to have the Cabinet remove the president from office.

Mr Rosenstein has reportedly warned that he will not resign – and that the White House will have to sack him to get rid of him.

A resignation would make it easier for President Trump to replace him with his own preferred successor.

Any termination or resignation could have immediate implications for special counsel Mr Mueller's Russia investigation.

Mr Rosenstein appointed Mr Mueller and oversees his inquiry.

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe said that if Mr Rosenstein leaves his post, it puts the special counsel's Russia investigation "at risk."