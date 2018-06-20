Trump to sign executive order to end family separation at US border

Donald Trump has confirmed he will sign an executive order to keep families together at the US-Mexico border.

It came as Republicans in the House of Representatives said they will vote tomorrow on legislation to address the issue, amid increasing outrage over current US immigration practices.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since early May, amid a 'zero tolerance' approach to illegal immigration by the Trump administration.

Since children cannot be held federal jail, they are instead being held in detention centres while their parents await trial.

The practice has led to widespread condemnation, both internationally and domestically.

President Trump this afternoon told reporters he would be taking action to both improve border security and help keep families together.

He observed: "I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that.

"I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive, but ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

The specifics of the plan were not immediately clear.

Republican plans

It came as House Speaker Paul Ryan insisted his Republican party does not want children taken away from their parents.

We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. Tomorrow, the House will vote on legislation to keep families together. pic.twitter.com/AnlIubOllC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 20, 2018

He said: "We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. The administration says it wants Congress to act - and we are."

Announcing a vote for tomorrow, he said: "Under this bill, when people are being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families will remain together under [Department of Homeland Security] custody throughout the lengths of their legal proceedings.

"Additional funding is also going to be made available, so that DHS has sufficient resources to house and care for families during this entire process."

The legislation comes as Republican leaders scramble to resolve the growing political crisis, amid apparent splits in the party over the wider issue of immigration.

Earlier today, President Trump continued to blame Democrats for the policy implemented by his administration.