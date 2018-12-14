Trump 'knew it was wrong' to pay women hush money, says ex-lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's former lawyer has again said the US president directed him to arrange hush money payments to two women - and said the president knew it was wrong.

Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week, made the comments to ABC News.

He said Mr Trump - who was then a presidential candidate - "was very concerned" about how the alleged affairs would affect his chances.

Cohen told ABC "of course" the president knew it was wrong to make the payments - which violated campaign finance laws.

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty", he said.

"He knows the truth. I know the truth. Others know the truth.

"And here is the truth: People of the United States of America, people of the world, don't believe what he is saying.

"The man doesn't tell the truth. And it is sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds."

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen on Pres. Trump: "The people of the United States of America, the people of the world, don't believe what he's saying. The man doesn't tell the truth. And it's sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds." https://t.co/1RnK7BmzLb pic.twitter.com/ODZsUAZ8kM — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2018

Mr Trump has denied directing Cohen to make payments of US$130,000 (€114,362) to porn star Stormy Daniels and US$150,000 (€131,956) to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The president tweeted on Thursday: "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law.

"It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid."

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called "advice of counsel," and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Cohen's comments were the first since he was sentenced for admitting making payments.

On Donald Trump as president, Mr Cohen said: "I think the pressure of the job is much more than what he thought it was going to be.

"It's not like the Trump organisation where he would bark out orders and people would blindly follow what he wanted done.

"There's a system here - he doesn't understand the system and it's sad because the country has never been more divisive and one of the hopes that I have out of the punishment that I've received as well as the cooperation that I have given.

"I will be remembered in history as helping to bring this country back together."

The lawyer also admitted evading taxes and misleading US Congress about talks with Russians over a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.

As part of his sentence, Cohen was ordered to forfeit US$500,000 (€439,930) and repay almost US$1.4m (€1.23m).

He must hand himself in on March 6th to start his sentence.

Additional reporting: IRN