Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen jailed for three years

The former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

He was sentenced in New York for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who threatened Mr Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Cohen's lawyers argued the defendant should be spared jail after he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving the president.

But US district judge William H Pauley III threw out their arguments and said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment.

Cohen said his "blind loyalty" to the billionaire tycoon made him feel like he had a duty to "cover up" his "dirty deeds".

The lawyer's crimes included evading US$1.4m (€1.23m) in taxes and misleading US Congress about talks with Russians over a skyscraper project in Moscow, led by Mr Trump.

The US leader called for a tough sentence for Cohen, who he previously branded a liar.

Robert Mueller - who is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election - previously released a sentencing memo concerning Cohen.

It said the lawyer committed a 'serious crime' by withholding information and lying to Congress - including about a proposed Trump-branded hotel project in Moscow.

However, it added that Cohen had taken 'significant steps to mitigate his criminal conduct'.

According to Mr Mueller's document, the lawyer provided information about his own contacts with Russian interests, as well as "information about attempts by other Russian nationals to reach the campaign".

He is also said to have provided "relevant and useful" information about his contacts with people connected to the Trump White House in 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, US federal prosecutors submitted a separate memo ahead of his sentencing over four crimes - including tax evasion and making false statements to Congress.

The document highlighted that Cohen paid two women 'hush money' to remain quiet about alleged affairs with Mr Trump - claiming that the lawyer acted "in coordination with and at the direction" of Mr Trump himself.

The prosecutors had claimed a 'substantial' prison term was warranted, and that the lawyer's calls for no prison time other than 'time served' were 'meritless'.