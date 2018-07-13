Trump denies criticising Theresa May as protests get under way in London

Donald Trump has denied criticising Prime Minister Theresa May, following the publication of an explosive tabloid interview.

Following an interview, The Sun newspaper reported that the US President said the British government’s new proposals would “kill” any future trade deal with the US.

He also claimed that he previously told Mrs May how to do Brexit but said “she didn’t listen to me", and also reportedly said the British PM "wrecked" Brexit.

However, at a press conference following a meeting with Mrs May at her Chequers retreat, President Trump suggested the report was 'fake news'.

He said: "I didn't criticise the Prime Minister - I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister.

"Unfortunately, there was a story that was done - that was generally fine, but it didn't put in what I said about the Prime Minister, and I said tremendous things."

He also claimed that the interview was recorded.

"We have it for your enjoyment, if you'd like it," he told reporters. "It's called fake news. We solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument."

Trade deal

He also insisted the US wants to continue trading with the UK following Brexit, saying the US is looking forward to "finalising a great bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom".

He observed: "We want to trade with the UK, and the UK wants to trade with us. We're by far their biggest trading partner. We have just a tremendous opportunity to double, triple, quadruple that."

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators have been gathering in London for a series of protests against President Trump.

The 'Trump Baby' balloon joins demonstrators as they march through Parliament Square in London. Picture by: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge crowds have descended on central London for today's demonstrations, which have been organised to coincide with President Trump's first official visit to the UK.

The 'Women's March on London - Bring the Noise' began at 11am, with protesters marching towards Parliament Square.

A 'Stop Trump' march got under way at 2pm, ahead of a major rally in Trafalgar Square for later this evening.