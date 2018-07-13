Trump launches astonishing attack on May over Brexit

The US President has launched an astonishing attack on the British Prime Minister over her latest Brexit proposals.

Donald Trump began his four-day visit to the UK with a lavish dinner reception at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire yesterday.

Speaking in front of an audience at the dinner, the British Prime Minister Theresa May told him there was an 'unprecedented' opportunity to strike a new trade deal between the two countries.

However, as he was leaving the palace, it emerged that the President Trump had accused Mrs May of ‘wrecking’ Brexit in an exclusive interview with the Sun newspaper.

Brexit

In the interview he said the British Government’s new proposals would “kill” any future trade deal with the US.

He also claimed that he previously told Mrs May how to do Brexit but said “she didn’t listen to me.”

Commenting on the latest UK Government white paper he said: "If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal."

“If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.”

The US President and British Prime Minister hold hands as they attend a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in England, 12-07-2018. Will Oliver/Photo via AP

Negotiations

President Trump also launched a personal attack on Mrs May over her handling of the negotiations, claiming he "would have done it much differently."

“I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree,” he said. “She didn't listen to me.”

“She wanted to go a different route; I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way – and that is fine.

“She should negotiate the best way she knows how; but it is too bad what is going on.”

Tory split

Ahead of his visit, President Trump said he could hold talks with Boris Johnson – who followed former Brexit Secretary David Davis in resigning this week over the Brexit proposals.

In comments that are likely to infuriate Mrs May further, President Trump said Mr Johnson “would make a great prime minister.”

Labelling him a "very talented guy," President Trump said, “I think he is a great representative for your country.”

"I think he's got what it takes and I think he has got the right attitude to be a great prime minister."

Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, 12-07-2018. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

London

In a wide-ranging interview he also blamed the mayor of London for high crime rates in the city and failing to tackle terrorism.

He said Sadiq Khan had shown the US disrespect by personally attacking him, while acknowledging that he did not feel welcome in the capital.

Mr Trump and Mr Khan have come to blows before, with the London mayor forced to correct President Trump over his claims about the English capital.

Trade deal

The interview came just days after Mrs May said she believed she would be implementing plans for a new trade deal with the US during his visit.

On Tuesday, she said: "I'm looking forward to positive discussions with President Trump; there are a lot of issues we'll be talking about.

"Yes, we'll be talking about the trade issues - and we are looking for the time when we leave the European Union – we will be able in the implementation period to negotiate and sign trade deals with the rest of the world."

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, 12-07-2018. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

"Repulsive"

Mr Trump's interview has already shocked many MPs, with some calling him "repulsive" and questioning why he should meet the Queen during his visit.

Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston tweeted: "The divisive, dog-whistle rhetoric in his @TheSun interview is repulsive.

"If signing up to the #Trump world view is the price of a deal, it's not worth paying."

Labour's Anna Turley, who represents Redcar, said: "Trump is a racist & disrespects our nation. Why does he get to meet our Queen?"

But Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Wall Street Journal the comments "cut through" the government's line on the Brexit deal.

He said: "The government has been pretending that its document doesn't make trade deals any harder, and Donald Trump has just cut through that, and says it does."

Respect

Sarah Sanders, Mr Trump's press secretary, said: "The president likes and respects prime minister May very much.

"As he said in his interview with The Sun, she 'is a very good person' and he 'never said anything bad about her'.

"He thought she was great on NATO today and is a really terrific person.

"He is thankful for the wonderful welcome from the prime minister here in the UK."

Downing Street told the Wall Street Journal it has no response to the interview.