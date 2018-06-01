Trump confirms summit with Kim Jong Un will go ahead on June 12th

Donald Trump has said the previously cancelled summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will now go ahead in just over a week.

The meeting has been set for June 12th in Singapore - but President Trump called it off last week.

Today, senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol visited the White House to personally deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un to President Trump.

In the process, Kim Yong Chol became the most senior official from the country to visit the White House in almost two decades.

Speaking after the meeting, Donald Trump told reporters it was a letter presentation that turned into a 'two hour conversation with the second most powerful man in North Korea'.

Confirming the summit will indeed go ahead as planned, he stressed that 'the process' will only begin during the meeting.

He explained: "The big deal will be on June 12th. It's a process... We're not going in to sign something on June 12th, and we never were. We're going to start a process.

"I told them today 'take your time - we can go fast, we can go slowly'... but I think they'd like to see something."

He did not reveal details of the letter's contents, describing it as 'very interesting' - but he later clarified he had not actually opened the letter yet, suggesting he 'may be in for a big surprise'.

The US President also said he believes that the North Korean leader is committed to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Concerns over the summit have repeatedly been raised over recent weeks and months.

President Trump cancelled the summit after North Korea warned of a "nuclear showdown" and called US Vice President Mike Pence "ignorant" and "stupid".

The North Korean regime appeared to be objecting to Mr Pence's suggestion the North may end up like Libya "if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal" and relinquish its nuclear weapons programme.

Libya's ex-leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons in exchange for the easing of sanctions.