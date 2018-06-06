Trump commutes US grandmother's life sentence after meeting Kim Kardashian

US President Donald Trump has granted clemency to a woman who is serving a life sentence for drug offences - after Kim Kardashian West asked him to.

The reality TV star met with President Trump at the White House last week.

Ms Kardashian has championed the case of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for drug offences and money laundering.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

“Ms Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behaviour and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House said in a statement.

“Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”

Johnson also met the criteria for former US President Barack Obama's Clemency Project in 2014 – however she was turned down for release just days before the end of his term.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The commutation is reportedly one of a number President Trump is considering.

US federal law grants the president the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment."

The power has been much discussed in recent days after President Trump’s attorney - former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani - said he “probably” had the power to pardon himself if he is charged with obstructing justice in the investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election – or indeed with anything else.

Speaking on ABC News Mr Giuliani insisted “It’s not going to happen. It’s a hypothetical point,” before adding that any attempt to do so would be “unthinkable.”

In a Tweet, President Trump said he held the “absolute right” to pardon himself but asked why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Earlier this month, more than 200,000 people signed an online petition calling for a reprieve for Marie Johnson after Ms Kardashian highlighted her case on social media.