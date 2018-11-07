Trump calls for end to partisan politics as House shifts toward Democrats

The US President has warned Democrats against using their Midterm Election gains to launch fresh investigations against him.

The Democratic Party has retaken control of the US House of Representatives, giving it the power to stall the president's policies – and investigate him more aggressively on a range of issues.

The House also has the power to launch impeachment proceedings – however this is unlikely unless the ongoing Mueller investigation finds strong evidence of criminality.

The midterms were not all bad for President Trump – with the Republicans increasing their Senate majority.

"Tremendous success"

The president hailed the result as a "tremendous success":

“Big day yesterday; incredible day,” he said.

“Last night the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the house.”

He called on members of both parties to co-operate for the good of the country.

“Now is the time for members of both parties to join together; put partisanship aside and keep the American economic miracle going strong,” he said.

“It is a miracle, we are doing so well.”

House investigation

Earlier today he Tweeted "If the Democrats think they are going to waste taxpayer money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level."

He added: "Two can play that game!"

The midterms saw Democrats gaining 27 seats in the House of Representatives – guaranteeing them a majority of at least two seats.

However the Republicans took three seats from the Democrats in the Senate – extending their majority in the upper house.

The election saw a record number of women elected to the House.