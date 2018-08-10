Trump announces doubling of Turkish steel and aluminum tariffs

The Turkish lira has fallen to a new low against the US dollar amid an 'economic war' between the two countries

News
Trump announces doubling of Turkish steel and aluminum tariffs

Picture by: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Press Association Images

The US President has announced a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium imported from Turkey.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce the move, suggesting US relations with Turkey "are not good at this time".

The decision means aluminum will now be hit with a 20% tariff, and 50% for steel.

It comes as the Turkish lira falls to a new low against the US dollar amid an escalating 'economic war' between the two countries.

The Associated Press reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged citizens to convert their foreign currency into local lira.

He noted: "This is a domestic and national struggle,"

The US and Turkish governments are also in a dispute that has broken out due to Turkey holding a US evangelical pastor named Andrew Brunson on terror charges.

Brunson is accused of supporting a movement that the Turkish government has blamed for an attempted coup in 2016.

US officials have called for his release.

Trade wars

The Trump administration provoked fears of a trade war earlier this year when they announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including on many of its allies.

It prompted retaliatory measures from the likes of the European Union and Canada.

However, EU leaders and President Trump have since reached an agreement "to work together towards zero tariffs" on goods.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration's trade war with China further escalated with the confirmation that a second tranche of tariffs - affecting $16bn of imports - would come into force later this month.

China responded by publishing its own list of US goods set to be hit with additional duties, with Chinese authorities warning they will take the "necessary counter-measures".


3 Related articles
China to hit $16bn of US imports with retaliatory tariffs as trade war continues

China to hit $16bn of US imports with retaliatory tariffs as trade war continues

Trade war averted as US, EU agree to work toward zero tariffs on goods

Trade war averted as US, EU agree to work toward zero tariffs on goods

Donald Trump warns he's willing to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs

Donald Trump warns he's willing to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs