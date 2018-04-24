'Trip to Tipp' festival making a comeback in September

'The Trip to Tipp' festival is making a comeback later this year.

Féile was a festival that ran for several years in the 1990s, primarily held at Semple Stadium in Thurles (although Féile festivals were also held in Cork and Dublin in the mid-90s).

Initially a camping festival before becoming a one-day event for its final year in 1997, the festival attracted a range of local and international stars over its lifespan.

Meat Loaf, Van Morrison, Christy Moore, Something Happens and The Stunning were among those who played at the inaugural 1990 event.

This year's Féile Classical will take place on 22nd September in Thurles.

Curated and hosted by Newstalk's own Tom Dunne, the line-up draws heavily on that first year's line-up - with The Stunning, Something Happens, Hothouse Flowers and An Emotional Fish among the performers set to take to the stage.

It will be a one-day and fully seated event, with promoters saying: "For those planning on staying over there are many hotels and B&B's in the vicinity that are a far cry from the Féile campsites of the nineties."

Tickets will go on sale from Friday.