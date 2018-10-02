Trial begins after man pleads not guilty to murder of taxi driver in Dundalk

A 24-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering a taxi driver in Dundalk, County Louth.

Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkhill in County Armagh has pleaded not guilty.

In opening the trial, the prosecuting barrister Patrick Treacy told the jury Martin Mulligan was a 53-year-old married father-of-two when he died.

He worked as a taxi driver and his last known movements were at 1:45am on September 28th 2015 – when he dropped four people to Forkilll in County Armagh.

At 3:06 that same morning his body was found on the side of the road in the town-land of Balriggan in Dundalk.

The prosecuting barrister said he has sustained two stab wounds; one to his abdomen and one to his right thigh.

It will be alleged the stab wound to the abdomen penetrated 22.5cm and was fatal within 30 seconds.

He said there will be further evidence that Mr Mulligan had sustained injuries to his trunk, limbs and scalp that were caused by a blunt object.

The opening speeches will continue this afternoon before the jury of nine men and three women.