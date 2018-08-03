Transgender woman dies at direct provision centre in Galway

The Department of Justice has confirmed a transgender woman has died at a direct provision centre in Co Galway.

It is understood she fell ill at the centre earlier.

The department has described the death as "unexplained."

A post mortem examination is due to take place.

The department has expressed condolences to the woman's loved ones.

It said it will not be commenting further at this time.

The Irish Refugee Council has also expressed its sympathies over the death.

It said: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of a transgender woman living in direct provision in Galway.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends and we'd like to offer our support to anyone affected by this tragic loss."

The Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) has offered support to those affected.

The group said: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We have been in contact with gardaí and relevant authorities to offer our assistance."

The Green Party has claimed the woman came to this country legally seeking asylum.

