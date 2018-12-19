Three rural TDs join protesters occupying KBC Bank premises in Dublin

A number of independent rural TDs are among protesters occupying a KBC Bank premises in Dublin.

They say they are taking the action to highlight what they claim is a "distressing" lack of engagement by the bank with customers who are having trouble making repayments.

Among the protesters are TDs Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins and Carol Nolan.

They say they will not leave the premises on Lower Baggot Street until they get written assurances from the bank's CEO that he will meet with them to discuss their concerns.

Deputy McGrath claimed: “We are taking this drastic action to highlight the appalling treatment that customers in distress are receiving at the hands of KBC Bank.

"These are ordinary people who listen to the reassuring words spoken at Oireachtas Committees and elsewhere by the banks but who know that the reality on the ground is extremely different."

He added: "We want absolute guarantees that this disconnect will be addressed and we will be remaining here in occupation until we have that in writing."