Three arrested over "brutal" death of fisherman in County Down

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a fisherman who was 'brutally' attacked in County Down.

Stefan Zait sustained serious head injuries after being assaulted in broad daylight in Ardglass on Tuesday.

The attack happened just before 11am in the morning.

The 45 year old Romanian national died in hospital yesterday.

Two men have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man a short time after the incident but he has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in police custody.

In a statement yesterday PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan called for any information about the “brutal and senseless attack.”

"Stefan was originally from Romania and had been living in Northern Ireland for six years,” he said.

“He was making a living by working on the fishing vessels in the harbour.

“His family are devastated and they deserve to know what happened to him.”

He said the attack happened between 10.30am and 11am near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in Ardglass and called for any witnesses or motorists who may have captured the attack on camera to come forward.