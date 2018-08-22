Thousands set to attend 'Stand for Truth' march for clerical abuse victims

Organisers of a solidarity march for victims of clerical abuse say they expect thousands of people to take part.

The event has been timed to coincide with the Irish visit of Pope Francis as he attends the World Meeting of Families.

The Stand4Truth march will assemble at 2.30pm on Sunday August 26th at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square in Dublin.

Among those attending the march are singers Hozier, Mary Black andd Liam O'Maonlai who will perform on stage.

It will also feature spoken word performances by theatre maker Grace Dyas, poet Sarah Clancy and activist Colm O’Gorman.

The crowd will then walk silently to Sean McDermott Street to the last remaining Magdalene Laundry.

They will then be able to leave messages of support there, the focus of which will be a commissioned art piece by artist Will St. Leger.



In a statement, orgaisners say the event is "for everyone who has been harmed or abused by the institutional Roman Catholic Church, or who wishes to stand in solidarity with those harmed by its actions.

"There isn't an Irish family on the island, or in the wider world, down through the generations that hasn't been touched in some way by this harm."

A Facebook page set up for the event has suggested over 2,200 people will attend | Image: Facebook

"His visit will be full of pageantry and symbolism. A visit that has deep meaning for many people of faith.

"But the Pope will arrive in a very different Ireland to the one Pope John Paul II visited in 1979.

"Decades of revelation and investigation, forced by the courageous action of those abused by the crimes and cover ups of the Roman Catholic Church, have transformed Ireland's relationship with the institutions of that church."

Speaking ahead of the event, organiser Colm O'Gorman said: "We cannot stand by as the scale of the harm caused to countless children, women and vulnerable adults is dismissed or diminished.

"We are better than that. We will not allow the victims of the church's brutal history to be marginalised.

"We cannot stay silent as the Vatican uses its power and pomp to forcefully deny the reality of the harm it has done."

He added: "This week Pope Francis has begged for forgiveness, but it isn’t at all clear what he wants forgiveness for.

"At no point has Pope Francis or any of his predecessors admitted or taken any responsibility for the deliberate policy of cover-up by the Vatican across the global church.

"He seeks forgiveness for the pain of victims of abuse, for our pain, and names the need to root out abuse and cover-up, all of which is welcome.

"But once again, he has failed to name who is responsible for the cover-up. He needs to take responsibility for it as Pope, and as head of state of the Vatican City State."