Route confirmed for Pope Mobile through Dublin city

Gardaí have confirmed the route Pope Francis will take in his journey through Dublin city centre on Saturday.

He will be traveling in the Pope Mobile from the Pro Cathedral to the Capuchin Centre.

He is scheduled to leave Marlborough Street onto Cathal Brugha Street at around 4:15pm.

Turning on to O'Connell Street, the mobile will cross the River Liffey and travel down Westmoreland Street, past College Green and then continue up Dame Street.

The Pope will pass Dublin Castle and City Hall - continuing up Lord Edward Street, High Street and Bridge Street - crossing back over the Liffey up Church Street, before turning onto Bow Street and into the Capuchin Centre.

Image via @GardaTraffic on Twitter

View a larger version of the map here

The entire trip is expected to take around 20 minutes.

Gardaí say there will be a number of public viewing points. These are O'Connell Street, College Green, Jury’s Christchurch and Church Street.

A large number of road closures will be in place across the city.

More information on these can be found here.

The advice from event organisers is to come into Dublin city in good time.

Stewards and security will guide people to the entry points, while random bag searches may also take place.

Gardaí are advising people not to bring large bags.

Meanwhile organisers of a solidarity march for victims of clerical abuse say they expect thousands of people to take part on Sunday.