Thousands of police deployed to Paris as 'Gilets Jaunes' prepare for fifth week of protest

A huge number of police have been deployed to the streets of Paris as authorities prepare for a fifth week of anti-Government protests.

Security forces in riot gear are positioned around central railway stations and along the Champs-Elysees.

Thousands of ‘Gilets Jaunes’ or ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters are expected to take to the streets – although the cold weather may serve to dampen the attendance.

The movement began on November 17th as demonstrators voiced their opposition to fuel tax increases – however it has since snowballed into a wider movement against French President Emmanuel Macron.

The last three weekends have been marred by violence – with more than 2,000 people arrested last weekend as riot police used tear gas and water cannon in some areas including central Paris.

Protesters listen to French President Emmanuel Macron's speech, 10-12-2018. Image: Patrick Batard/ABACAPRES

President Macron announced a series of tax and wage concessions in the wake of the violence – and opinion polls suggest the French public is now broadly split on whether the protests should continue.

The reforms are expected to cost the French Government between €7bn and €9bn.

Around 8,000 police are due to be on duty in Paris today – backed up by 14 armoured vehicles, water cannons and horses.

Some 69,000 security forces will be deployed last weekend across the country.

A number of major tourist attractions – including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre – have opened as normal today, after they remained closed last week.

Gilets Jaunes protesters clash with police on the Champs Elysees, 08-12-2018. Image: Rafael Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS