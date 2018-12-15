Thousands of police deployed to Paris as 'Gilets Jaunes' prepare for fifth week of protest

The last three weekends have been marred by violence
A huge number of police have been deployed to the streets of Paris as authorities prepare for a fifth week of anti-Government protests.
Security forces in riot gear are positioned around central railway stations and along the Champs-Elysees.
Thousands of ‘Gilets Jaunes’ or ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters are expected to take to the streets – although the cold weather may serve to dampen the attendance.
The movement began on November 17th as demonstrators voiced their opposition to fuel tax increases – however it has since snowballed into a wider movement against French President Emmanuel Macron.
The last three weekends have been marred by violence – with more than 2,000 people arrested last weekend as riot police used tear gas and water cannon in some areas including central Paris.
President Macron announced a series of tax and wage concessions in the wake of the violence – and opinion polls suggest the French public is now broadly split on whether the protests should continue.
The reforms are expected to cost the French Government between €7bn and €9bn.
Around 8,000 police are due to be on duty in Paris today – backed up by 14 armoured vehicles, water cannons and horses.
Some 69,000 security forces will be deployed last weekend across the country.
A number of major tourist attractions – including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre – have opened as normal today, after they remained closed last week.