Third man arrested in connection with attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

A third man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on Irishman Sean Cox outside Liverpool Football Club’s stadium in April.

The assault ahead of the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma at Anfield on April 24th left Mr Cox with what have been described as life-changing injuries.

This afternoon, Merseyside police said a 30-year-old man from Rome was arrested last week by Italian police on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He appeared in a Rome court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of an extradition hearing.

Charges

Two other Italian men were already charged in relation to the incident.

21-year-old Filippo Lombardi was remanded in custody in the UK after being charged with violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court this Wednesday October 10th ahead of a trial which is due to begin on Thursday.

He has admitted to violent disorder ahead of the match, but has denied wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Daniele Sciusco was jailed for two-and-a-half years in late August after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

It is believed that he was not directly involved in the incident that led to Mr Cox's injuries.

Recovery

Mr Cox’s local GAA club in Dunboyne has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery after he began a rehabilitation programme in Dublin.

The club said Mr Cox will "continue to require ongoing and intensive long term care and support" once the rehabilitation programme is finished.

"Over the past number of months Sean has been taking small but important steps on a road to recovery,” it said.

“His journey will be a long and difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery.

"Sean, through his involvement in our Club and beyond, has worked tirelessly to contribute to and enhance our community. We are determined to support Sean in every way we can."