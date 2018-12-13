Theresa May to meet EU leaders in Brussels today after surviving confidence vote

The British Prime Minister heads to Brussels today seeking more concessions on the Brexit backstop.

Theresa May attends today's pre-planned European Council summit after surviving a fairly bruising leadership challenge in Westminster.

The result of last night's vote means she's immune from another Conservative leadership challenge for a year - despite more than a third of Tories voting against her.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today has the renewed confidence and supply agreement in his pocket - a deal with Fianna Fáil that will keep him in office until early 2020.

However, in many ways we're back to where we were a few days ago.

Mrs May still cannot get the withdrawal agreement past the House of Commons.

She's travelling to Brussels this morning to seek more concessions on the backstop.

Speaking after last night's vote, she noted: "For my part I've heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop, and when I go to the European Council tomorrow I will be seeking legal and political assurance that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue".

However, the Taoiseach and the EU insist there won't be any re-negotiation of the deal.

Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last night dashed any hope of changes to the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking by phone on Wednesday evening, they both agreed that the Brexit withdrawal agreement is "a balanced compromise and the best outcome available".

While they also agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, they reiterated that the deal "cannot be re-opened or contradicted".

Mrs May will make her case to the other EU leaders this afternoon and they'll consider what she has to say.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice