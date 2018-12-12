Theresa May to face vote of no confidence this evening

The British Prime Minister is facing a vote of no confidence over her Brexit deal, it has been confirmed.

As Mrs May continues her diplomatic efforts with European leaders, discontent in Westminster has been growing in the wake of the controversial decision to pull Tuesday's planned 'meaningful vote'.

When 48 Conservative MPs submit letters of no confidence, a vote of confidence is triggered.

This morning, backbench 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady confirmed that number had been reached.

A ballot will be held between this evening between 6pm and 8pm.

If she loses, that would trigger a leadership contest within the party.

Mr Brady said in a statement: "The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening."

Leadership contest against Theresa May triggered pic.twitter.com/ywrWpq9WfT — Mike Kumar (@Mike_KumarSky) December 12, 2018

A number of MPs have publicly published their letters.

In his letter of no confidence, Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson wrote: "Throughout this process, I have sought to support the government.

"The conclusion is now inescapable that the prime minister is the blockage to the wide-ranging free trade agreement offered by [Donald] Tusk which would be in the best interests of the country and command the support of parliament."

The British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was among those expressing support for Mrs May this morning:

I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest. Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) December 12, 2018

EU leaders

Yesterday, Mrs May embarked on a whistle-stop tour of European leaders in a bid to win concessions or clarifications to the deal.

She is due to meet Leo Varadkar this evening - but it wasn't clear whether that would go ahead after the confidence vote was triggered this morning.

On Tuesday she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday, as well as Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

European leaders have consistently said they're happy to offer clarification on the aspects of the deal, but insisted that it will not be renegotiated:

Long and frank discussion with PM @theresa_may ahead of #Brexit summit. Clear that EU27 wants to help. The question is how. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 11, 2018

As well as the meeting with Leo Vardakar at Government Buildings, Mrs May is also set to speak to DUP leader Arlene Foster.

The DUP has strongly opposed the bill, and called for fundamental changes - including the removal of the backstop to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

In comments quoted by the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs Foster insisted: "Assurances or reassurances are not what we are seeking. We want to see the withdrawal agreement fundamentally changed."

The EU has always said the backstop is an essential element of the withdrawal agreement.