Theresa May facing crucial meeting with ministers over Brexit 'backstop' proposals

The Taoiseach says he is in close contact with the British Prime Minister as she faces a crucial meeting on her Brexit plans for the Irish border.

Theresa May is proposing a time-limited or 'backstop' deal, which would see the UK stay within parts of the EU customs union if no preferred trade agreement is reached.

Pro-Brexit politicians have voiced concerns that the 'backstop' could instead become a long-term solution if there's no fixed end date.

The issue is also said to have divided senior UK cabinet members, with some reports suggesting Brexit secretary David Davis has threatened to resign over the issue.

Asked if he would quit if the deal didn't have his approval, Mr Davis said: "That's a question I think for the prime minister to be honest."

Mrs May and her ministers are meeting today for their latest crunch meeting, as work continues to settle on proposals ahead of a key summit of EU leaders later this month.

EU leaders, including from Ireland, have insisted 'substantial progress' must be achieved in Brexit talks ahead of the summit.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to see the detail of any proposals - but insists any backstop agreement cannot have a time limit.

He said: "I wouldn't say I'm confident at this stage... there have been a number of occasions now in the past weeks and months where there have been leaks or indications that a proposal was coming from London, and that proposal did not come.

"It's only when I see something in black and white, written down that I can comment on it in a meaningful way."