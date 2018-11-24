Theresa May back in Brussels ahead of crucial EU summit on Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels in a bid to finalise the Brexit withdrawal agreement before Sunday's European Union summit.

Mrs May will meet EU Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, while still facing significant opposition at home and abroad.

However after so much talk about the border with Northern Ireland, it may be Spain which throws a spanner in the works.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is looking for more assurances over Gibraltar, and is threatening to derail the summit if they are not met.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answers questions during a press conference in Rabat, Morocco | Image: AP/Press Association Images

He told a news conference on Friday: "If there is no deal, it's obvious that what will happen is that the European Council will most likely not take place."

Mr Sanchez added that the current "guarantees are not enough and so Spain maintains its veto on the Brexit deal."

"If there's an agreement, we'll obviously go."

Spain wants changes to both the draft withdrawal treaty and the accompanying declaration on future ties to spell out that any decisions about Gibraltar would only be taken together with Madrid.

The EU leaders would expect to endorse the treaty and approve the declaration by consensus at Sunday's summit - meaning Spain in effect has the power to hold up the process.

Mrs May's spokeswoman said the prime minister would work with the Spanish government on Gibraltar.

With four months left until Britain leaves the EU, the summit on Sunday is seen as a crucial step.

DUP threats

Meanwhile the DUP is threatening to collapse Mrs May's Westminster government if the deal is passed there.

She told BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Politics: "If she is successful in parliament, and there is no evidence that she is going to be successful in parliament, then of course we will have to revisit the confidence and supply agreement.

"That agreement was about giving national stability, it was acting in the national interest and delivering on Brexit.

"If this is not going to deliver on Brexit then of course that brings us back to the situation of looking at the confidence and supply agreement, but we are not there yet and we are not going to jump ahead until we see what happens in parliament."

The Northern Ireland party is holding its annual conference in Belfast on Saturday - with Boris Johnson as a special guest.

Extracts of Mrs Foster's speech published ahead of the conference focus on Brexit, the prospect of a better deal and her party's agreement at Westminster.

Mrs Foster will acknowledge Mes May's efforts and describe her as "genuine", but she will conclude that the draft agreement "fails her own key commitments".

"The prime minister has not been able to guarantee an outcome that eliminates the risk of the introduction of the so-called backstop arrangements," she will say.

Acknowledging support for the draft deal from the business community in Northern Ireland, Mrs Foster will say she understands the position of those who seek certainty.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (centre) at Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast with the DUP leader Arlene Foster (left) and deputy leader Nigel Dodds (right) | Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

She will say: "But... we cannot wish away the fact that the draft withdrawal agreement contains arrangements which are not in Northern Ireland's long-term economic or strategic interests.

"The choice is not between this deal and 'no-deal', despite what the government spin machine may say.

"The reality is that if we are to secure a better outcome than is currently on offer, then the only option is to look beyond this current draft withdrawal agreement and work in the time ahead for an improved outcome."

On the issue of her party's agreement with Conservative government at Westminster, Mrs Foster will say the DUP has been "indispensable" in securing a majority on Brexit votes.

"But of course the confidence and supply deal is a two-way street. The government's commitments under it are clear, including on Brexit," she will say.

"Commitments freely entered into must be delivered and if they are not, then clearly, as we have shown, there are consequences.

"Our agreement is of course with the Conservative Party.

"It is incumbent therefore on all Conservatives in parliament who recognise the importance of continuing stability and who wish to see the government deliver its agenda to ensure it is honoured in full."

Additional reporting: Jack Quann and IRN