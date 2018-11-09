WATCH: The world's first AI news anchor makes debut in China

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor has made his debut in China.

The newsreader was unveiled at the World Internet Conference in the country's Zhejiang province.

The anchor has had his appearance and voice based on a real-life news reader with China's state news agency, Xinhua.

According to Xinhua, he has a male image with a voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person.

He also 'learns' from live broadcasting videos and can read text naturally.

The anchor was jointly developed by Xinhua and the Chinese search engine firm Sogou.com.

The news agency says he can work 24 hours a day, reducing production costs.

Xinhua's first English #AI anchor makes debut at the World Internet Conference that opens in Wuzhen, China Wednesday pic.twitter.com/HOkWnnfHdW — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 7, 2018

See his first bulletin below: