WATCH: The world's first AI news anchor makes debut in China

He has been based on real-life newsreader Zhang Zhao

Image: YouTube/New China TV

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor has made his debut in China.

The newsreader was unveiled at the World Internet Conference in the country's Zhejiang province.

The anchor has had his appearance and voice based on a real-life news reader with China's state news agency, Xinhua.

According to Xinhua, he has a male image with a voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person.

He also 'learns' from live broadcasting videos and can read text naturally.

The anchor was jointly developed by Xinhua and the Chinese search engine firm Sogou.com.

The news agency says he can work 24 hours a day, reducing production costs.

See his first bulletin below:


