Ten people hospitalised after Manchester shooting

Ten people are in hospital after shots were fired in the British city of Manchester, police say.

"A large number" of both armed and unarmed officers attended the scene at Claremont Road at about 2.30am after reports of gunshots.

Police say some of those hurt have suffered major injuries in what they called "a dangerous attack".

Footage reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on Twitter, with the caption: "Shooting at Manchester Moss Side post carnival street party".

The dark video posted on UK Rap's Twitter page appears to show a panicked group of people being helped by police.

As a voice cries out, shouts of "move" can be heard, while another voice asks "can you hear me".

"Give us some space guys" can also be heard in the background, while another voice says, "are you dumb?" as the camera pans around.

Shooting at Manchester Moss Side post carnival street party pic.twitter.com/b3jRjuNMrz — UK Rap (@UKRap) August 12, 2018

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said: "We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

"Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack."

Officers are now on the scene establishing exactly where the shooting took place and identify those involved.

Superintendent Dooley said: "The area is being searched and examined while we are also trying to speak to as many people as possible and are reviewing CCTV to get all the facts.

A Caribbean Carnival earlier in the day had brought large groups of people to the area.

Extra police have been sent to the area, which is around two miles south of Manchester city centre.