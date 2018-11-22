Temporary WW1 sculpture in Dublin vandalised overnight

The temporary World War One statue in St Stephen's Green in Dublin has been vandalised.

'The Hauntings Soldier' sculpture - created by artist Martin Galbavy and built by Chris Hannam - has been placed in the park to coincide with the centenary of the end of the war.

It has been in the park since earlier this month, and had been scheduled to remain until Monday.

However, red paint was thrown over the sculpture overnight.

Gardaí are at the scene this morning.

When the sculpture was installed, the Government described it as evoking "the fragility and suffering of those who survived World War I and returned home to an uncertain and difficult future".

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan described it as an opportunity to "consider the sensitive legacies of our past with understanding, empathy and a spirit of mutual respect and kindness".